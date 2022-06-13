The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Technician Apprentices. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpdcl.co.in till June 27, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 vacancies, of which, 30 vacancies are for Technician Apprentice (Graduate in Engineering) and 30 for Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engineering).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years for Technician Apprentice – Diploma in Engineering. However, in case of Technician Apprentice – Graduate in Engineering maximum age shall be 25 years as on June 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Technician Apprentice (Graduate in Engineering): Graduate Degree (04) years full time course) in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering / Instrumentation/ Mining from any institute recognized by the AICTE.

Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engineering): Diploma (03 years full time course) in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering / Instrumentation from any institute recognized by the ICTE or from any institute recognized by the West Bengal State Council of Technical Education.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website wbpdcl.co.in On the homepage, click on “Career” tab Click on “Apply Online” against Engagement of Graduate / Technician Apprentice posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.