The Supreme Court Of India ( SCI ) has released the provisional answer key of the objective type written test (including Computer Knowledge Test) for the post of Personal Assistant held on May 1, 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website sci.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 9 up to 6.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 107 vacancies, of which 31 are for Court Master posts, 33 for Senior Personal Assistant posts, and 43 for Personal Assistant posts.

“Inviting online objections from candidates to the Answer Keys of Objective Type Written Test (including Computer Knowledge Test) for the post of Personal Assistant held on 01.05.2025. The link given below is available on the portal from 07.05.2025 (06:00 p.m.) to 09.05.2025 (06:00 P.M.),” reads the notification.

Steps to download SCI PA answer key 2025

Visit the official website www.sci.gov.in On the homepage, go to Notices — Recruitments Click on the Personal Assistant answer key link Login and check the answer key Submit objections, if any

Direct link to SCI PA answer key 2025.