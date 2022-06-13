Agriculture University Jodhpur has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (Rajasthan JET) 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jetauj2022.com.

JET is scheduled to be conducted on June 29 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at selected cities of the Rajasthan.

The JET Examination is conducted for admission to different UG Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Science offered by State Agriculture Universities of Rajasthan (SKRAU,

Bikaner, MPUAT, Udaipur, SKNAU, Jobner AU, Jodhpur, AU, Kota and RAJUVAS, Bikaner).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.jetauj2022.com On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

