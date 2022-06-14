The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil today, June 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in.

The computer-based test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the third week of July. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script. A degree in Civil Engineering from a University or institute established by law in Uttar Pradesh or from any other institution recognised by the state government or a degree or diploma recognised as equivalent thereto by the State Government. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category/ EWS category candidates and candidates from States/UTs other than Uttar Pradesh are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from State’s ST category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” tab Click on Apply against “APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF “ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 05/VSA/2022/AE/CIVIL” Register, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer Based Test and Personal Interview.

