Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced the result of the combined written test for the posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police and Sub Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion. Candidates can download their results from the official website slprbassam.in.

The written examination was conducted on April 24.

Qualified candidates will have to appear for the PST/PET round to be held from June 20 to 25. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from June 15 to 17. The PST?PET will be held at two different venues at Guwahati:

Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police: 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019.

4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019. Sub Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion: Central Training Institute (Civil Defence and Home Guards), Assam, Panikhaiti, Guwahati-781026.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the result link available under SI (UB)/(AB) Click on “Qualify Candidate for PET/PST for Recruitment Of SI(AB) in Commando Battalion” and “Qualify Candidate for PET/PST for Recruitment Of SI(UB) In Assam Police” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Sub Inspector (UB) result.

Direct link to Sub Inspector (AB) result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.