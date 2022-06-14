Today, June 14, is the last date to apply for various posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E&M/Civil. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org.

The UPRVUNL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies of Assistant Engineer Trainees.

Vacancy Details

AE Mechanical: 61

AE Electrical: 28

AE Electronics & Instrumentation: 17

AE Computer Science: 05

AE Civil: 12

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in relevant engineering field with minimum 65% marks. Thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script.

Here’s UPRVUNL AE recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for UPRVUNL AE recruitment 2022

Visit official website uprvunl.org Go to ‘Career’ – ‘Recruitment Notices’ Click on link for Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E&M/Civil Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.