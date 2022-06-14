UPRVUNL recruitment 2022: Application window to close today for 123 AE posts, details here
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org.
Today, June 14, is the last date to apply for various posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E&M/Civil. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org.
The UPRVUNL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies of Assistant Engineer Trainees.
Vacancy Details
- AE Mechanical: 61
- AE Electrical: 28
- AE Electronics & Instrumentation: 17
- AE Computer Science: 05
- AE Civil: 12
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in relevant engineering field with minimum 65% marks. Thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script.
Here’s UPRVUNL AE recruitment 2022 notification.
Application Fee
The candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.
Steps to apply for UPRVUNL AE recruitment 2022
- Visit official website uprvunl.org
- Go to ‘Career’ – ‘Recruitment Notices’
- Click on link for Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E&M/Civil
- Register and apply for the desired post
- Upload documents, pay fees and submit
- Download form and take a printout.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.