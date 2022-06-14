Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admission letter along with the guidelines and information handouts for the Phase II exam for direct recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (General). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Grade B phase 2 exam will be conducted on June 25 in two shifts. This examination will consist of three papers. Paper I (Economic and Social Issues) and Paper II English (Writing Skills) will be held in the evening shift and Paper III (Finance and Management) will be conducted in the morning shift.

More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The RBI Grade B recruitment is being held to fill a total of 294 vacancies. These include 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

Steps to download the admission letter

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters” under Current Vacancies tab Click on “Admission Letters for Phase II Examination for the post of Grade B DR (General)-PY-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection for the posts will be done through ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interviews.

