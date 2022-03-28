Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the official notification of the RBI Officer Grade B recruitment 2022. The online application process has commenced and candidates can apply at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in till April 18 (6.00 PM).

The RBI Grade B recruitment is being held to fill a total of 294 vacancies. These include 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

Here’s RBI Grade B notification 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application: March 28

Last date for application submission: April 18 (6.00 PM )

) Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-I online examination: May 28

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online examination: June 25

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR/DSIM Phase I - Paper - I - Online Exam: July 02

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR/DSIM Phase-II - Paper - II & III Online/Written Exam: August 6

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2022. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D. qualification, upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years respectively. The upper age-limit will be relaxed for reserved categories.

Education Qualification:

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - (General): Graduation degree in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation/Equivalent technical qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters/years.

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR: A Master’s degree in Economics or Finance with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute.

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM: A Master’s degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

Selection process

Selection to the posts will be done through ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.

Application Fee

Applicants have to pay an application fee of Rs 850 (Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD).

Steps to apply for RBI Grade B recruitment 2022:

Visit the RBI recruitment webpage at opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on ‘Vacancies’ under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section Click on the notice that reads, ‘Recruitment of Officers in Grade B-2022’ Click on the hyperlink ‘Online Application Form’ Register at the IBPS portal and apply for the desired post of Officers in Grade B Upload documents, pay application fee and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for RBI Officer Grade B recruitment 2022.