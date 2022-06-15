Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 examination. Candidates can download their results from the official website keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

As per media reports, 99.26% students have passed the examination. A total of 4,23,303 candidates have been declared qualified for higher education and 44,363 students have got A plus.

The direct link to check the result will be activated at 4.00 PM.

More than 4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. As per a report by ToI, a total of 2,18,902 boys and 2,08,097 girls appeared for the SSLC examination in 2961 centres. The board exams were conducted between March 31 to April 29 in offline mode.

Steps to download the Kerala SSLC 2021 result

Visit the official website sslcexam.gov.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in Click on the SSLC result 2021 link Key in your log in details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Last year, a total of 99.47% students qualified the higher education. A total of 4,22,226 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 4,19,651 students qualified the examination.