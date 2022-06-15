Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the admit card for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 today, June 15. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

“Candidates can enter into their respective profile pages by giving the Application Number and Password of KEAM 2022. Then by clicking the menu item ‘Admit Card’ provided in the profile page, the Admit Card can be downloaded,” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 4 — from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 3. KEAM examination is conducted for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Allied Courses in Kerala.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on “KEAM 2022 - Candidate Portal” Key in your login details and submit Click on the admit card link Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

