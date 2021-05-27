Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 examination dates on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 24.

KEAM 2021 Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while Paper 2 (Mathematics) will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM, as per a report by Times of India.

“KEAM 2021 Exam: Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 24, 2021,” read the official statement.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

KEAM examination is conducted for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Allied Courses in Kerala.

Candidates who have passed Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects, and Chemistry as optional with at least 45 percent marks are eligible to apply, reports NDTV.

CEE conducts the examination at various centres including Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.

Last year, around 1.2 lakh candidates had appeared for KEAM 2020. Of the 71742 students appeared for both the papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination, 56599 students qualified under Engineering Stream and of the 52145 students opted Pharmacy course and appeared for Paper I, 44390 students qualified under Pharmacy stream.

