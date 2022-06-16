India Post has announced the result of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for Uttarakhand and Assam Cycle IV. Candidates can download their results from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

A total of 1490 candidates have been declared qualified, of which, 1138 candidates are from Assam circle and 352 candidates from Uttarakhand circle. The shortlisted candidate will now have to get their documents verified by the divisional head mentioned in the notice before June 30, 2022, reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Go to Shortlisted Candidates tab Now click on “Assam” and “Uttarakhand” result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result of Assam circle.

Direct link to the result of Uttarakhand circle.

