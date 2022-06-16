BPSC Asst Engineer Civil DV schedule released; to be held from June 30
The DV will be conducted from June 30 to July 2 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result of the Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination. Candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
A total of 240 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round. The DV will be conducted from June 30 to July 2 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.
The applicants will have to bring their photo identity proof, caste certificate (if applicable), educational certificates and other documents for verification.
Steps to download the DV schedule
- Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Important Notice: Program & List of Candidates called for Document Verification under Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination.”
- The DV schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the DV schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the DV schedule.
