Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the prelims exam date for recruitment to Group 1 services. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 1 preliminary exam 2022 will be held on October 16 in all 33 District centres of Telangana State. The details of exam centers and hall-ticket download will be updated on the TSPSC website in due course.

The Group 1 Written Examination (Main) is likely to be held in the month of January/ February 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies.

The Commission said it has received a massive 3,80,202 applications for Group-I Service recruitment.