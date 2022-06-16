The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams on June 20, according to media reports.

As per the schedule, the TN Board will announce the Plus Two (12th) result at 9.30 am and TN SSLC (10th) result at 12 noon, reported NDTV.

The state Education Minister Anbil Mahesh will announce the results in a press conference to be held at Anna Centenary Library.

Students will be able to check their results online and download scorecards from the following websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. To access the TN board results, students will have to login with their Exam roll number and Date of Birth.