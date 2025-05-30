The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test 2025 (AP EdCET 2025) admit cards today, May 30. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

AP EdCET 2025 will be conducted on June 5 from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The provisional answer key was released on June 10, and the objection window will open till June 13, 2025. The results will be declared on June 21, 2025.

The exam is being conducted for admission into B.Ed. and B.Ed. Special Education courses in universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26.

Steps to download AP EdCET admit card 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AP EdCET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP EdCET admit card 2025.