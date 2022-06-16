Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the result of the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Phase II (Main) exam. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website esic.nic.in.

The ESIC UDC Main exam was conducted on April 30 for the duration of 2 hours.

For the post of UDC, total of 10,222 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase III – Computer Skill Test on the basis of their performance in Phase – II Main Exam. The date of conduct of the Computer Skill Test for the post of UDC will be notified in due course.

“The list of candidates shortlisted for Phase III Computer Skill Test (in Roll No. Order) along with Marks List of all the candidates in Phase II Main Exam for the post of UDC (in Roll No. Order) is uploaded separately,” the result notice said.

The company also released the category-wise cut-offs for the Main exam.

Steps to check ESIC UDC Mains result 2022:

Visit ESIC website esic.nic.in Go to Recruitment tab – click on the result link for UDC The ESIC UDC phase 2 result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to check ESIC UDC Mains result 2022.

Direct link to ESIC UDC Mains result merit list 2022.