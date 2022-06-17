Today, June 17, is the last date to apply for the post of Surveyor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in upto 5.00 PM and pay the application fee till June 22.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 39 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Should have passed the Matriculation examination from recognized university or institution and should possess a diploma in the trade of surveyor from a recognized university or institution.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general categories and Rs 250 for reserved ones.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Surveyor posts

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Online Applications” Now click on “CLICK HERE to online apply for recruitment of 39 posts of Surveyor Advertisement no. 11 of 2022 (LAST DATE 22.06.2022)” Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Surveyor post.