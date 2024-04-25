The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has started the registrations for the State Forest Service (Mains) 2023 exam. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till May 14, 2024.

The Main exam will be conducted on June 30 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM and the admit card will be released on June 23, 2024. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates.

Steps to apply for SFS Mains 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Click on the SFS Mains 2023 application link Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SFS Mains 2023.