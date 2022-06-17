Border Security Force (BSF) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various vacancies in Group- B’ & ‘C” combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in till July 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 110 vacancies, of which, 22 vacancies are for the post of SI and 88 for Constable.

Vacancy Details

SI (Vehicle Mechanic): 12

SI (Auto Electrician): 04

SI (Store Keeper): 06

Const (OTRP) Male: 08

Const (OTRP) Female: 01

Const (SKT) Male: 06

Const (Fitter) Male: 06

Const (Fitter) Female: 01

Const (Carpenter) Male: 04

Const (Auto Elect) Male: 09

Const (Auto Elect) Female: 01

Const (Veh Mech) Male: 17

Const (Veh Mech) Female: 03

Const (BSTS) Male: 06

Const (BSTS) Female: 01

Const (Welder) Male: 10

Const (Welder) Female: 01

Constable (Painter) Male: 04

Constable (Upholster) Male: 05

Constable (Turner) Male: 05

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post of Constable should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 25 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of SI is 30 years.

Educational Qualification:

Constable: Matriculation or 10th Class pass from a recognized Board or institution and Industrial training institute certificate in respective trade or three years work experience in respective trade from a reputed firm.

SI: Minimum 3 years’ diploma in Auto Mobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Auto Electrical Engineering from an institute recognised by Government.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200 for Group B and Rs 100 for Group C posts.

Direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment Opening tab Click on “Apply Here” available against “Group-B & C combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, SMT WKSP” Fill up the details, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.