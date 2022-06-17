Today, June 17, is the last date to apply for Subordinate Services Group B Main Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B Main exam 2021 will be held on July 9, 17, 24 and 31.

The online application window for MPSC Group B Mains will be open till June 17 at mpsconline.gov.in. A fee of Rs 544 has to be paid by candidates (Rs 344 for reserved categories).

Here’s MPSC Group B Mains 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for MPSC Group B Mains 2021:

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create a profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents, pay the fee Submit the form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

The results of MPSC Group B Prelims were announced on June 1 for Assistant Section Officer post and on June 2 for State Tax Inspector and Police Sub Inspector posts. The MPSC Group B exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to 1035 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.