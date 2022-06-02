Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result of the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Prelim Exam 2021 for the Assistant Section Officer post. Candidates can check the result online at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B prelim exam was conducted on February 26 at 36 district headquarters across Maharashtra. The answer key was released on March 2.

As per the merit list, a total of 1915 candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible for the Main exam due in July. The merit list contains the region-wise roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates as well as the category-wise cut-offs.

Steps to check MPSC Group B result 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Click on the link ‘Maharashtra Subordinate Services Combined Prelim Examination 2021- Assistant Section Officer-Result’

The MPSC Group B ASO merit list will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group B ASO result 2021.

The MPSC Group B exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to 666 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government. Under this exam, 100 vacancies for Assistant Section Officer have been notified.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the next stage- Group B Main exam. Online applications were invited in October and November last year.