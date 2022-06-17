The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 board exams 2022 today. Students can check their results from the official website mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org.

Over 16 lakh students had registered for the SSC exams of which 8.89 lakh are male students and 7.49 lakh female. Applications for marks’ verification, photocopy/reevaluation of answer book can be made online post result declaration at verification.mh-ssc.ac.in.

The pass percentage this year is 96.94 per cent.

Students will be able to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 online at the following websites:

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org.in

lokmat.news18.com

mh10.abpmajha.com

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022: