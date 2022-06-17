Haryana HBSE 10th result 2022 today at 5 PM
Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the Class 10 board exams 2022 result today. Secondary or Class 10 students will be able to check and download their results from BSEH/ HBSE’s official website bseh.org.in from 5.00 PM onwards.
The BSEH 10th exams were held from March 30 to April 20. A total of 3.25 lakh students appeared in the exams.
The marksheets will contain the name of students, school, roll number, marks in each subject and overall.
Steps to check Haryana 10th result 2022:
- Visit the official website bseh.org.in
- Click on the link result link for Secondary exams (when available)
- Enter roll number and captcha to search result
- The BSEH 10th result scorecard will be displayed
- Download and take a printout for future reference