Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the Class 10 board exams 2022 result today. Secondary or Class 10 students will be able to check and download their results from BSEH/ HBSE’s official website bseh.org.in from 5.00 PM onwards.

The BSEH 10th exams were held from March 30 to April 20. A total of 3.25 lakh students appeared in the exams.

The marksheets will contain the name of students, school, roll number, marks in each subject and overall.

Steps to check Haryana 10th result 2022: