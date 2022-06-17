The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has declared the result of WBJEE 2022 today, June 17. Applicants can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2022 examination was conducted on April 30, 2022 in an OMR-based mode.

This year, a total of 98.85 per cent students passed in the WBJEE exam. Over 81,000 students appeared in the WBJEE exam this year.

Steps to download WBJEE 2022 result:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WBJEE result 2022.