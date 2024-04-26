Kerala Blasters on Friday announced that they have parted ways with coach Ivan Vukomanovic after three years in charge of the Indian Super League club.

The Blasters’ 2023-24 Indian Super League season ended with a 1-2 loss to Odisha FC in the playoffs.

“This has been a difficult decision for us. While the change is difficult, we feel it is the right time to make the next step,” Kerala Blasters director Nikhil B Nimmagadda said in a statement.

“I am very grateful to Ivan for what he has done for KBFC, the stability he brought, & the wonderful foundation he has set for the club’s future. He is and will always remain a dear friend & an integral member of our Blasters family. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Vukomanovic joined the club ahead of the 2021-22 season and led the Blasters to their first Indian Super League final in five seasons. In the final, the Blasters lost to Hyderabad FC via penalty shootouts.

The Serbian led the Blasters to back-to-back playoffs in the subsequent two seasons but failed to win any titles with the club.

Though beloved by fans, Vukomanovic led a controversial walkout against Bengaluru FC during their playoff match last season in protest of a contentious Sunil Chhetri goal in extra time.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee fined the club Rs 4 crore while handing Vukomanovic a Rs 4 lakh fine and a 10-game suspension.