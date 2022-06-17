Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the Class 10 board exams 2022 result today. Secondary or Class 10 students can check and download their results from BSEH/ HBSE’s official website bseh.org.in from 5.00 PM onwards.

The BSEH 10th exams were held from March 30 to April 20. A total of 3.25 lakh students appeared in the exams. The pass percentage this year is 73.18 per cent.

The marksheets will contain the name of students, school, roll number, marks in each subject and overall.

Steps to check Haryana 10th result 2022:

Visit the official website bseh.org.in Click on the link result link for Secondary exams Enter roll number and captcha to search result The BSEH 10th result scorecard will be displayed Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check HBSE 10th result 2022.