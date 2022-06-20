The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the Master Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key today of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022).

CLAT 2022 was held on June 19 (Sunday) for both UG and PG programmes. The exam had 92% of the registered candidates taking the undergraduate examination and 87% candidates taking the postgraduate examination.

“The Consortium will notify the Master Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key in the forenoon of June 20, 2022. Candidates may raise any concerns with the Questions and the Answer Key on the Consortium website as set out in such Notification,” a notice read.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in the LLB course and 742 seats in the LLM course.