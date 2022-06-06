The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) today, June 6. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

"CLAT- 2022 Admit Cards for UG and PG Programmes are available for Download on the Website of Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates are advised to download the Admit Card," reads the notice.

CLAT-2022 will be held on June 19 (Sunday), between 2.00 to 4.00 PM for both UG and PG programmes.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in the LLB course and 742 seats in the LLM course.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on “CLAT 2022” registration link Click on “Click here to download the Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

