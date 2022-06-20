Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Plant Manager under the Dairy Development Department, Assam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in till July 18.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 vacancies of Plant Manager and its equivalent Post viz. Chilling Plant Supervisor/ Milk Tester/ Asstt. Rural Dairy Extension Officer (ARDEO)/ Asstt. Distribution Officer (ADO) under Dairy Development Department, Assam.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Dairy Technology.

Here’s APSC Plant Manager recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 285.40, whereas Rs 185.40 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 35.40.

Steps to apply for CDO vacancies