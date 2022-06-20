Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written examination schedule for the post of Post Graduate Teacher under Science Stream. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 3, 2022, in three sessions — 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM, and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from June 26 onwards. A total of 3,137 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 139 vacancies, of which, 22 are for the subject Physics, 23 for Chemistry, 14 for Zoology, 11 for Botany, 21 for Mathematics, 27 for Odia, and 21 for English. Of all the vacancies, 7 posts, one from each department, has been reserved for candidates from PwD category.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Post Graduate Teacher under Science Stream admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on the Written Examination and Viva Voce Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.