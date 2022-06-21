The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Class 10th, 12th (Science) result 2022 today, June 21. Students can download their results from the official website jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jac.nic.in.

This year, the total pass percentage of Class 10th and Class 12th Science is 95.60% and 92.19%, respectively. A total of 2,81,436 candidates appeared for Class 12th examination, whereas, 3,99,010 students appeared in Class 10th examination.

The exam was conducted in March-April 2022.

Steps to download 10th, 12th result

Visit the official website jacresults.com On the homepage, click on Class 10th, Class 12th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th result.

Direct link to Class 12th Science result.