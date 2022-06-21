Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist Exam 2022 and Deputy Superintended of Police (Radio) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 30, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD [MINING OFFICER, ASSISTANT GEOLOGIST EXAM-2022 & DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE (RADIO) EXAM-2022 ] (20-06-2022)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.