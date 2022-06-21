Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admission letter for the online examination for the post of Fire Officer in Grade ‘A’ PY-2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The online examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 09, 2022 (Saturday). The exam will be held for a duration of 120 minutes. The paper will consist of 100 questions. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on “Admission Letters for Online Examination for the post of Fire Officer in Grade ‘A’ - Panel Year 2021” under Call Letters tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.