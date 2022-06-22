Today is the last day to apply online for the posts of Hostel Superintendent- cum- PTI and Storekeeper advertised by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in upto 5.00 PM. The last date to pay the application fee is June 27.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies, of which 31 vacancies are for Hostel Superintendent- cum- PTI and 13 for Storekeeper.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Hostel Superintendent- cum- PTI: Should be a Matriculate in second division or 12th pass from recognized university or institution + Should possess a certificate in Physical Education (C.P.Ed).

Storekeeper: Should be a Matriculate in second division or 12th pass from recognized university or institution + Should possess National Trade Certificate/National Apprenticeship Certificate in Any Engineering Trade.

Here’s PSSSB recruitment 06/2022 notification.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general category. Candidates from SC/ST/EWS and Ex-servicemen & Dependent category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.

Steps to apply for PSSSB recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Online Applications” Now click on “CLICK HERE to apply for posts of Hostel Superintendent-cum-PTI and Storekeeper against Advertisement no. 06 of 2022” Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.