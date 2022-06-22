The Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has invited online applications from ITI qualified/ fresher candidates in various designated trades for enrolment into Apprenticeship training at Dockyard Apprentice School. Intersted and eligible candidates can apply for the apprenticeship course at the official website dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in till July 11.

A total of 338 vacancies have been notified for the Naval Dockyard Mumbai apprentice programme.

Here’s Naval Dockyard Mumbai apprentice notification 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Born between August 1, 2002 to October 31, 2008.

Educational qualification: Class 10 pass with a minimum of 50% marks alongwith ITI examination passed (Provisional National Trade Certificate acceptable) in relevant trade with aggregate of 65% marks.

Selection process

Candidates meeting the eligibility conditions would be called for a written examination scheduled to be held at Mumbai in August 22. The written examination of 2 hrs duration would comprise of 100 Multiple Choice Questions on General Science, General Knowledge and Mathematics. Candidates placed in the preliminary Merit List on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination would be called for Interview/ Skill Test in Sep 2022.

Steps to apply for Naval Dockyard apprentice recruitment: