Today is the deadline to apply online for the Common Entrance Test for admission to the five-year LLB (MAH LLB 5Yrs CET) for the academic year 2022-23 by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the entrance examination at the official website llb5cet2022.mahacet.org.

The MAH LLB 5Yrs CET exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 2 and the hall ticket will be released on July 15, 2022. The exam duration is 2 hours. The exam will be conducted for admission to the First Year of the Five Year Full-Time Professional Integrated Under-Graduate Degree Course in Law.

Candidates are advised to read the information booklet available on the website carefully for full details.

Here’s MAH LLB 5 yrs CET 2022 Information Brochure.

Eligibility Criteria

An applicant who has successfully completed a Senior Secondary School course (10+2) or equivalent course with a minimum of 45% marks in Aggregate can apply.

Application Fee

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800 whereas for candidates from reserved category, Rs 600 is applicable.

Steps to apply for MAH LLB 5 yrs CET 2022:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “MAH-LLB (5 Years) CET-2022(Integrated Course) ForSSC & HSC qualified Candidates” Register and login to apply Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Exam Pattern

MAH LLB 5-year CET will consist of five papers — Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, Mathematical Aptitude and English — for a total of 150 marks. The total number of questions will be 150.