Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the 2022 Group B Subordinate Services (Non-Gazetted) officers. The notification is available at mpsc.gov.in and interested candidates can apply for the exam from June 24 to July 15 at the website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B prelim exam 2022 will be held on October 8 at 37 district centers across Maharashtra. Qualified candidates will then appear for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive for Group B Services is being conducted to fill 800 vacancies of which 42 vacancies are for the General Administrative Department, 77 for the Finance Department, 603 for the Home Department and 78 for the Revenue and Forest Department. Detailed vacancy breakdown can be accessed on the official notification.

Here MPSC Group B notification 2022.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates must have received a Graduate degree. Knowledge of Marathi is essential to be eligible for applying for the recruitment drive. The eligibility age range is different for a different department, details of which can be accessed on the notification.

Application Fee

Open category candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 394 while reserved ones are to pay Rs 294.