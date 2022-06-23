Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Agricultural Development Officer under Advt No 14/2022 and 15/2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in from June 29 to July 19.

HPSC has notified 100 vacancies of Agricultural Development officers (Soil conservation/Soil survey) (Group-B) under Advt 15/2022 and 600 ADO (Administrative Cadre) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Level- 6 (Rs 35,400- 1,12,400).

Here’s HPSC ADO recruitment 2021 notification 14/2022.

Here’s HPSC ADO recruitment 2021 notification 15/2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-42 years as on May 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Degree in B.Sc in Agriculture/ Agriculture (Engineering) from a recognized university. (ii) Sanskrit or Hindi upto Matriculation or 10+2/ BA/MA with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Selection process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

Application fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.