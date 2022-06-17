Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, against the released answer key through the objection window. The HPSC Lecturer exams 2022 were conducted on June 11 and 12 at the exam centre in Panchkula.

HPSC had notified over 400 vacancies of Lecturers in two different departments. Under Advt No 11/2021, 437 Lecturer (Group B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here To Download OMR Sheet Of Lecturer (Group-B) In Various Subjects And Foreman Instructor” Key in the Application ID and date of birth Submit and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

Direct link to the objection window.

