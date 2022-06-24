Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the registrations for Project Manager Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2020. The mains application window was scheduled to open today, June 24. The last date to submit the form was July 15, 2022.

“The Online Application Process under Project Manager Main (Written) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 02/2020) will be suspended from 24.06.2022, 9.00 PM to 27.06.2022, 9.00 AM due to Server Maintenance Activity,” reads the notice.

Here’s the notification.

A total of 969 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary examination.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the interview program and cut-off marks of calling for interview for the post of Assistant Professor (Management) in Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University, Patna.

The interview will be conducted on July 16, 2022 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

Here’s the interview schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.