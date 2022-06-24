Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the document verification letter for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 240 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round. The DV will be conducted from June 30 to July 2 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

The applicants will have to bring their photo identity proof, caste certificate (if applicable), educational certificates and other documents for verification.

Steps to download the DV invitation letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Invitation Letters: For candidates appearing for Document Verification between 30th June – 2nd July, 2022 under Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the DV invitation letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.