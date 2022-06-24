Dibrugarh University UG sem 3 results 2022 declared
Dibrugarh University has announced the result of the Semester 6 exams of various undergraduate courses.
Dibrugarh University has announced the result of the Semester 6 exams of various undergraduate courses. Students can check their result online at the official website dibru.ac.in.
The Semester 3 exam results have been released for Dibrugarh University B.A., B.Sc., B.Com. Examinations (CBCS) held in March 2022. The result document includes the rank-wise list of roll numbers.
Steps to check Dibrugarh University result 2022:
- Visit official website dibruexam.in
- Click on the link for Grade Sheet Download
- Enter Academic Year, Programme, Session, Exam Name, Registration No and submit
- The Dibrugarh University result marksheet will appear on screen
- Download and check.
Here’s direct link to download Dibrugarh 3rd Sem result 2022 marksheet.