Dibrugarh University has announced the result of the Semester 6 exams of various undergraduate courses. Students can check their result online at the official website dibru.ac.in.

The Semester 3 exam results have been released for Dibrugarh University B.A., B.Sc., B.Com. Examinations (CBCS) held in March 2022. The result document includes the rank-wise list of roll numbers.

Steps to check Dibrugarh University result 2022:

Visit official website dibruexam.in Click on the link for Grade Sheet Download Enter Academic Year, Programme, Session, Exam Name, Registration No and submit The Dibrugarh University result marksheet will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download Dibrugarh 3rd Sem result 2022 marksheet.

Direct links:

B.A. 3rd Semester

B. Sc. 3rd Semester

B. Com. 3rd Semester