Today is the last day to apply online Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2022) without a late. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can apply with a late fee till July 23.

The TS ICET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 27 and 28. The admit card will be released on July 18.

The online state-level entrance exam is conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) / Master of Computer Applications (MCA) course (full-time/part-time/evening/distance mode/ Open Distance Learning).

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age of the candidates should be 19 years as on the date of notification. No maximum age limit.

Master of Business Administration (MBA): Should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree (BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA/BBM/BCA/ BE / B. Tech/ B. Pharmacy/ Any 3 or 4 year Degree except Oriental Languages). Examination of minimum three years duration with at least 50% marks (45% marks in case of reserved (SC and ST) categories) in the qualifying examination.

Should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree (BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA/BBM/BCA/ BE / B. Tech/ B. Pharmacy/ Any 3 or 4 year Degree except Oriental Languages). Examination of minimum three years duration with at least 50% marks (45% marks in case of reserved (SC and ST) categories) in the qualifying examination. Master of Computer Applications (MCA): Should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree examination of minimum three years duration with at least 50% marks (45% marks in case of reserved (SC and ST) categories) in the qualifying examination with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at Graduation level.

Here’s TS ICET 2022 schedule.

Here’s TS ICET 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates can apply up to June 27 without a late fee and till July 23 with a late fee. The application fee is Rs 650 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

Steps to apply for TS ICET 2022:

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Application Fee Payment’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the required details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.