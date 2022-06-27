The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the hall ticket for the written examination to be conducted for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers under the Science stream in Group-B State Service. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022. A total of 3137 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 58 vacancies, of which 12 PGT vacancies are for the subject of Physics, 12 for Chemistry, 12 for Biology, 12 for Mathematics and 10 for Computer Science.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Examination and Viva Voce Test.

