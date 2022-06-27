UPPCL JE answer key 2022 released; here’s download link
Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website upenergy.in.
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and upload the objections on the official website upenergy.in.
UPPCL aims to fill up a total of 25 Junior Engineer Civil vacancies.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website upenergy.in
- On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab
- Click on “DOWNLOAD RESPONSE-KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTIONS FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 03/VSA/2022/JE/CIVIL”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the answer key and take a printout
Direct link to download the answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.