The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the hall ticket for the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EAPCET 2022) today, June 27. Aspirants can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 4 to 8 for Engineering and on July 11 and 12 for Agriculture and Pharmacy. The exam will be held in two shifts — 09.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 03.00 PM to 06.00 PM.

The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2022-202 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.