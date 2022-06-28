The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st and 2nd year today, June 28 at 11.00 AM. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

This year, around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams, 2022, reports India Today. The 1st year exams were conducted between May 6 to 23 and the 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24.

Steps to check TS Inter result 2022: