The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the result of Class 10 exam today, June 28. Once released, the students will be able to download their results from the official website hpbose.org.

As per a report by Careers360, the HPBOSE official told that the Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today, the result time will be informed soon. Approximately 1.16 lakh students are waiting for the result. The exam was conducted in April.

To qualify the examination, the students are required to secure minimum 30% marks.

Earlier, the Commission had released Class 10 Term 1 result. HPBOSE conducted the Class 10th term 1 examination in November last year for a total of 90646 candidates, of which 89863 students appeared for the exam.

