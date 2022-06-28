Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the result of Class 12th today, June 28. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website pseb.ac.in.

This year, the total pass percentage is 96.96%. A total of 3,01,700 students have appeared for the examination, of which 2,92,520 students have qualified the test.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the pass percentage of girls and transgender students is 97.78% and 90%, respectively.

Steps to download the result